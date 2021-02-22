Browse Articles
Eight Tips for Interviewing Online Successfully
Whether you’re looking for a remote position or a local position, companies often use online video (Google Meet,...
Bilingual Jobs and Presenting Your Languages Skills on Your Resume
Bilingual employees can earn up to 5-20 percent more per hour than their counterparts. Highlighting your language skills...
COVID Stress – How to Calm Yourself Down When It All Gets to Be Too Much
Now that the pandemic has raged on for nearly a year, people’s stress levels are through the roof....
Know Your Worth: How To Talk Salary When Applying For A Job
Discussing salary can be a difficult part of the job interview process, but it’s also one of the...
5 Tips to Advance Your Career as a Technical Recruiter: The Path to Professional Development
You want to get ahead. At Hired, we’re here to help make it happen. In this step-by-step guide,...
